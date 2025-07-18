LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 22:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 22:14 IST
Taiwan carries out civilian & military drills amid Chinese threat
Taiwan carries out civilian & military drills amid Chinese threat

Taiwan's war games are in full swing. The self-ruled island has expanded its annual Han Kuang military drills as it simulates the Chinese invasion. Watch in for more details!

