/Taiwan Begins Han Kuang Military Drills to Prepare for Potential Chinese Attack

Taiwan has stepped up military readiness with its annual Han Kuang military exercises, designed to test the island’s ability to respond to a potential Chinese attack. The drills use live troops, real terrain and military equipment to test command coordination, combat responsiveness and homeland defence capabilities. Taiwanese authorities say the exercises are aimed at strengthening national defence capabilities and improving coordination between the military and coast guard in the face of external threats. The annual drills come amid continued tensions across the Taiwan Strait and growing concerns over China’s military pressure on Taiwan.