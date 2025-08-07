LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 17:59 IST
Tahawwur Rana: Court permits 26/11 Mumbai Attack accused Tahawwur Rana to speak with family
A court has granted permission to Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to communicate with his family members, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

