/T20 World Cup: Fans Flock to Colombo for India vs Pakistan Match

Published: Feb 14, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 21:30 IST
Cricket fever grips Colombo as fans from across the region gather for the high-octane India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. The historic rivalry promises intense action, electrifying moments, and unforgettable performances. Spectators are flocking to the stadium to witness their favorite players in one of the most-watched and fiercely contested encounters in world cricket, showcasing passion, national pride, and the spirit of the game.