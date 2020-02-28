LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Syrian refugee crisis: Syrians find shelter in caves
Feb 28, 2020, 12.35 PM(IST)
Follow Us
As the fighting continues nearly one million people have been uprooted from their homes in Idlib. Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, the country has never seen so many people displaced in such a short time. Watch report: