Syrian forces accused of 'executions' in Druze area, war monitor: death toll rises to 203

The Trump administration has reportedly asked Israel to stop its strikes on Syrian military forces in the country. Israel has carried out strikes against Syrian government forces in southwestern Syria for a second day on Tuesday, vowing to keep the area demilitarized and to protect the Druze minority as deadly clashes continue in the region at the Asii frontier. Syrian government forces have been deployed in the southern province of Suwayda where violence continues despite announcement of a ceasefire earlier.