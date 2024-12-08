According to a Syrian commander, Syria's army headquarters has informed officers that President Bashar al-Assad's reign has come to an end after a fierce rebel uprising. Damascus was declared "now free of Assad" by Syrian rebels. Earlier, rebels claimed they had reached the capital without seeing any army deployments, and two senior army commanders told Reuters that Assad had taken a plane out of Damascus on Sunday for an unspecified destination.
Syrian Army Command Tells Officers That Assad's Rule Has Ended, Officer Says
