LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Syria violence: renewed sectarian violence in Sweida, at least four dead
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 13:59 IST
Syria violence: renewed sectarian violence in Sweida, at least four dead
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 13:59 IST

Syria violence: renewed sectarian violence in Sweida, at least four dead

Syria: Three members of Syria's security forces and a local fighter has been killed in the violence. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos