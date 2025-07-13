LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 12:15 IST
Syria-Israel talks: Israeli military presence in Syria discussed in the meeting

Amid President Syrian Al-Sharaa’s visit to Azerbaijan, reports suggest Syrian and Israeli officials met on the sidelines for a quiet but potentially significant dialogue.

