Syria faces significant challenges as it transitions to new leadership following the long reign of President Bashar al-Assad. The country is grappling with political instability, economic hardship, and the ongoing impacts of a brutal civil war. The new leadership must address these issues while navigating internal divisions, rebuilding infrastructure, and managing relations with both regional and global powers. With millions of displaced citizens and a shattered economy, the path forward for Syria remains uncertain as it seeks stability and recovery.