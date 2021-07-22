Swiss town uses sheepish humour to get people to stay alert to warning sirens

Swiss authorities have come up with a modern, original and quite authentic way to alert citizens of emergency situations. In a humorous spot launched on YouTube, a sheep bleats into a microphone after being slapped in the face. That is then amplified and turned into an emergency siren, reproducing across town. The ad is aimed at reminding people what sirens are for and what to do if they hear one. Source: EIDGENÖSSISCHES BUNDESAMT FÜR BEVÖLKERUNGSSCHUTZ BABS (Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection FOCP)