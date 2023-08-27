Swiss luxury brand Bucherer AG joins forces with Rolex

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Chairman Jörg G. Bucherer, the 87-year-old Swiss millionaire behind the luxury shops, has decided to sell Bucherer ag to Rolex, shocking the high-end watch retailing industry. The deal was chosen "In the absence of direct descendants." by purchasing Bucherer, Rolex is entering consumer sales for the first time, moving away from wholesalers.

