Swiss glaciers are melting at an alarming rate this yea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Swiss glaciers are melting at an alarming rate this year. The monitoring body Glamos said that their overall volume has shrunk by 10 per cent in the last two years. The combination of a warm early summer and a recent heatwave has accelerated the melting process beyond expectations.

