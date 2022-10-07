Swedish investigation strengthens suspicion of 'gross sabotage', finds proof of detonation

Published: Oct 07, 2022
Suspicions of gross sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 have now strengthened. A crime scene investigation of the pipelines by the Swedish Authority suspects an involvement of detonations behind the leaks.
