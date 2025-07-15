LOGIN
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 13:29 IST
Swan upping: The royal census of the birds on the Thames River
Britain is counting its swans—well, the swans belonging to King Charles, to be exact. The annual medieval tradition of counting swans on the River Thames is well back. Watch in for more details!

