Survey: Kishida, LDP set to lose majority in Japan election 2021

Oct 28, 2021, 03:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Polls suggests that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could lose its majority in 2021 general election, potentially turning new leader Fumio Kishida into another short-term prime minister and triggering a return to political uncertainty.
