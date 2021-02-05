Survey: COVID-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold

Feb 05, 2021, 02.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped by nine-fold since last summer, coronavirus antibody tests showed, as Japan tries to rein in the country's third and most lethal wave of the pandemic ahead of the Olympics in July.
Read in App