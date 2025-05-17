LOGIN
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 13:55 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 13:55 IST
Supreme Court dismisses Rohingya deportation claim as 'beautifully crafted story'
Supreme Court dismisses Rohingya deportation claim as 'beautifully crafted story'

The supreme court of India questioned a petition alleging the forced deportation of 43 Rohingya refugees. The court cited lack of evidence and dismissed the claim as unsubstantiated.

