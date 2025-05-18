LOGIN
Annu.pathak
Written By Annu.pathak
Published: May 18, 2025, 15:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 15:07 IST
Sundar Pichai takes veiled dig at Nadella, refers to 'dance' comment
Videos May 18, 2025, 15:07 IST

Sundar Pichai takes veiled dig at Nadella, refers to 'dance' comment

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai appeared to take a subtle jab at Satya Nadella by referencing the "dance" comment.

Trending Topics

trending videos