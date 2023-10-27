Sunak invites China for AI summit, Tories slam decision

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Ahead of the world's first AI summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak vowed to set up the world's first artificial intelligence safety institute in UK. However, not everyone was pleased with the tory leader especially some senior leaders of his own party. Former PM Liz Truss said she was disturbed by Sunak's invitation to china to attend the AI summit.

