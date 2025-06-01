LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 12:06 IST
Summer Spending Hits Record $1.32 Tn Amid Debt Surge
U.S. consumers are set to spend a record $1.32 trillion this summer, led by travel and hospitality. But rising credit card debt and weak budgeting signal potential trouble ahead for the economy.

