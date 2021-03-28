LIVE TV
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
BANGLADESH@50
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Suicide attack at a church in Indonesia
Mar 28, 2021, 07.05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Indonesian officials suspect two suicide bombers may have been involved in an attack outside the Catholic church in Makassar. At least one suicide bomber was killed in the attack while several others were injured
Read in App