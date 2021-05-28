Suez Canal blames Ever Given container ship's grounding on speed, rudder size

May 28, 2021, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to Suez Canal authority, the container ship that got stuck in the Canal in March was struggling to steer because of its high speed and the size of its rudder, and could have chosen not to enter the waterway in bad weather.
