Sudan Crisis: Leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan blames political infighting

Oct 26, 2021, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In the latest Sudan coup, 7 have died and more than 140 have been injured. In the first public appearance, Sudan leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan blames political infighting for takeover.
Read in App