LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Sudan: Attack on Village in North Kordofan | Atleast 48 People Killed | WION Dispatch
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 20:44 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 20:44 IST
Sudan: Attack on Village in North Kordofan | Atleast 48 People Killed | WION Dispatch
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 20:44 IST

Sudan: Attack on Village in North Kordofan | Atleast 48 People Killed | WION Dispatch

Rights group says Rapid Support Forces accused of targeting villages ‘completely empty of any military objectives’ in North Kordofan state.

Trending Topics

trending videos