If you enjoy sipping on a mug of tea or coffee, here's some interesting news for you: these hot drinks might do more than just keep you warm in winter. They could actually help lower the risk of head and neck cancers. A study analyzing data from nearly 25,000 people across Europe, North America, and Latin America found some promising links. Coffee drinkers who consume four or more cups a day had a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancers overall, particularly cancers of the mouth and throat. Even decaf coffee showed benefits, especially for oral cancer. Watch in for more details!