If you enjoy sipping on a mug of tea or coffee, here's some interesting news for you: these hot drinks might do more than just keep you warm in winter. They could actually help lower the risk of head and neck cancers. A study analyzing data from nearly 25,000 people across Europe, North America, and Latin America found some promising links. Coffee drinkers who consume four or more cups a day had a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancers overall, particularly cancers of the mouth and throat. Even decaf coffee showed benefits, especially for oral cancer. Watch in for more details!
Study Says Coffee Lovers Have Lower Risk Of Head & Neck Cancers
