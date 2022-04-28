Study: Low-income nations to see 3.6 times greater GDP loss

Published: Apr 28, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A study of 135 countries by S&P says 4% of the global GDP could be lost by 2050 due to climate change. 10-18% of South Asia's GDP is at risk and low-income nations will see 3.6 times greater GDP loss.
