Study: Higher temperature would not help to contain the spread of COVID-19

Globally, there is a ray of hope that with the arrival of summers, the intensity of novel coronavirus would likely to fall. However, US's top researchers at the National Academy of Sciences have warned otherwise. A report released by the National Academy of Sciences has said that the hot weather in the summers would not help to contain the spread of COVID-19. The findings remain inconclusive, but, the report says so far, there is no evidence, that suggests the link of spread with higher temperatures.