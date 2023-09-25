Storm Ophelia wreaks havoc across several US States

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Storm Ophelia has wreaked havoc across several states in the US. It brought more rain and wind while moving across the nation's Atlantic coast. Now downgraded to a post-tropical storm, Ophelia threatened parts of the northeastern US with coastal flooding and gusty winds.

