Storm Lee floods roads, topples trees & leaves thousands without power

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Storm Lee made landfall in a far western part of Canada's Nova Scotia province on Saturday, flooding roads, downing trees and leaving thousands of residents powerless. Now a post-tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds, lee is expected to weaken steadily during the next couple of days.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos