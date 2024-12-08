Storm Darragh has swept through the UK and Ireland, causing widespread damage and disruption. High winds and heavy rain have left thousands without power and affected travel.
Storm Darragh's Fury: Storm Darragh Batters UK & Ireland
Advertisment
Storm Darragh has swept through the UK and Ireland, causing widespread damage and disruption. High winds and heavy rain have left thousands without power and affected travel.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.