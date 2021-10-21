LIVE TV
Startups reveals the latest tech ahead of CES 2022 in Paris
Oct 21, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Unveiled in Paris is billed as a sneak peek at cutting edge innovations by French entrepreneurs. It comes ahead of the main event, CES 2022 which will take place in Las Vegas.
