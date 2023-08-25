Starlink may soon offer internet services in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Indian satellite internet services may soon be available through Elon Musk's Starlink. The Department of Telecommunication authorities are expected to meet on September 20 to decide whether to allow Starlink to operate within the nation with the required license, according to The New Indian Express, citing officials familiar with the situation. In 32 nations throughout the world, Starlink's satellite internet services are accessible. During the communication blackout that occurred in Ukraine while at war with Russia, its services also played a significant role.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos