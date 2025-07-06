Published: Jul 06, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:45 IST
Stablecoin's trillion-dollar growth bets
Stablecoins are quickly evolving beyond their crypto trading roots, gaining traction in the payments and settlements space. With increasing interest from banks and fintechs, and the U.S. government moving toward clearer regulations, stablecoins may soon play a major role in the financial landscape. On Business Watch today, we explore the growth potential, challenges, and the regulatory clarity on the horizon.