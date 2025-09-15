/Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Cripples Apple Trade

At a time when apple growers are harvesting their produce across various districts in the Kashmir region, all fruit mandis in the division observed a two-day strike today to protest the prolonged closure of the National Highway. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been shut for over two weeks, and even after traffic was allowed to resume, vehicles are crawling along due to heavy congestion. The National Highway closure has caused around 400 crore losses to the Horticulture Industry.