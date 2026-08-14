/Sridevi Biopic Creates Buzz | Priyanka Chopra Highlights The Legacy Of A Cinema Icon

The legacy of legendary Indian actress Sridevi is set to be revisited with an upcoming biopic, after Priyanka Chopra shared its first look and reignited conversations about the late icon’s extraordinary career. Sridevi began her journey as a child artist at just four years old and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema, eventually becoming widely regarded as one of India’s first female superstars. From blockbuster successes in the 1980s and 1990s to her acclaimed comeback in English Vinglish, Sridevi demonstrated her extraordinary range and ability to connect with multiple generations of audiences. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for her contribution to Indian cinema and later delivered a powerful performance in Mom, her 300th film, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress. Sridevi’s sudden death in Dubai in February 2018 shocked the film industry and millions of fans worldwide. Her influence continues through her films, books about her life and the careers of her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.