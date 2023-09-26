Sri Lanka's FM: Did not give permission to Chinese Vessel to dock

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Sri Lanka now allying with India's serious concerns and what would, of course, be viewed in Beijing as a serious num. Sri Lanka's foreign minister Ali Sabry has now underlined that Colombo has not given any permission to a Chinese vessel to dock the Humbunta port adding that India's security concerns are very important to Colombo.

