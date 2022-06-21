Sri Lanka: Will President Rajapaksa's powers will be curbed? | 21st amendment bill

Published: Jun 21, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The supreme court of Sri Lanka has given its determination on the 21st amendment bill noting the inconsistencies. In the bill, the top says that some clauses require a public referendum and the support of a two-thirds majority to be passed.
