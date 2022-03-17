Sri Lanka seeks IMF bailout amid rising fuel shortages, public anger

Mar 17, 2022, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka will seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The country is facing forex shortages for basic imports as printed money has pushed up domestic demand and made it difficult to repay debt.
