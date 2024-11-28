Sri Lankan rescue teams reported on Thursday that they had recovered the bodies of four children who drowned in a flash flood triggered by torrential rains. The storm, described as powerful yet slow-moving, has left four others missing. The heavy rainfall and flooding are linked to a weather system now advancing towards India, raising concerns of further impact in the region. Watch to know more!
Sri Lanka: Four Children Die As Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding | WION Climate Tracker | World News
