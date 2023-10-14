Sri Lanka considers India request on China vessel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is considering India's request to not allow Chinese Survey and Research Vessel Shi Yan 6 to undertake a joint military scientific research with the island nation's National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).

