Spotlight on 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's marathon meeting with his council of ministers has brought to light crucial discussions on India's future trajectory. At the heart of this gathering was the unveiling of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision document, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the nation's development. But can it really prove effective in the face of growing geopolitical uncertainties? While recent reports highlight India's economic resilience and projected growth, challenges persist on the development path. Geopolitical instability, subdued global demand, and high debt-to-GDP ratios present formidable obstacles.