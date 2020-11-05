Spooked by coronavirus, Italian hairdresser hangs up his scissors after 68 years

Nov 05, 2020, 07.00 PM(IST)
In nearly seven decades in the barber business, Luigi Pinzo has seen Italy go through some bad times, from myriad recessions to political assassinations. But it took the coronavirus to force the old style master hair cutter to hang up his scissors.
