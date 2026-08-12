/Spider’s deadly love ritual: Why male redbacks leap to their death

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 23:31 IST
Love can be deadly in the animal kingdom, and few examples are stranger than the male redback spider. Scientists say the spider’s bizarre death somersault during mating may be hardwired into its DNA. In a remarkable act of self sacrifice, the male flips toward the female during mating, dramatically increasing the chances of being eaten. Why would evolution favor such a deadly strategy? The answer reveals one of nature’s most fascinating survival stories.