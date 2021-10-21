Spain's La Palma volcano: Lava flows continue

Oct 21, 2021, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, which began erupting on Sept.19, is still spewing lava more than one month after its first eruption. Reportedly, lava streams have engulfed almost 2,000 acres of land.
Read in App