Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 14:36 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 14:36 IST
Spain hits record hottest May day
Spain hits record hottest May day

According to the national weather agency AEMET, mainland Spain experienced its hottest May day ever, with the average temperature surpassing 24 degrees Celsius.

