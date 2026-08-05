SpaceX revenue soars in public debut

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:01 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:01 IST
AI spending is exploding, but profits are struggling to keep up. Tech giants are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, data centres, and advanced computing systems, raising concerns among investors. With global AI-related capital expenditure estimated at around $725 billion and current AI revenue far lower, questions are growing about whether the AI boom is becoming too expensive. Are companies investing for the future-or creating the next tech bubble? Here's what the numbers reveal.