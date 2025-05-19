LOGIN
Published: May 19, 2025, 24:22 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 24:22 IST
Southern China's Guangxi battered by heavy rainfall
Torrential rains in southern China claimed three lives and caused one disappearance prompting authorities to issue the highest level flood alerts.

