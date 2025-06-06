LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 11:21 IST
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 11:21 IST

South Korean Exports Boom Despite US Tariff Worries

South Korea has emerged as a global powerhouse in cosmetics. The country has overtaken Germany to become the world’s third-largest beauty exporter after the US And France.

