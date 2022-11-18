LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


South Korea & US hold joint air drill after North Korea's ICBM test

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
South Korea and the United States conducted a joint air drill on Friday in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launched hours before the drill.